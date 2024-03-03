The Archies stars, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, are rumoured to be dating. Although they have been photographed together on a couple of occasions, they have denied the relationship rumours. Now, a video of Khushi and Vedang seated beside each other at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala has surfaced online. This viral clip of the duo is sure to add fuel to their dating buzz. From Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor–Shikhar Pahariya to Saif Ali Khan–Kareena Kapoor Khan, See Bollywood Celebs’ Stunning Ethnic Ensembles at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Mela Rouge Themed Gala (View Pics).

Khushi Kapoor And Vedang Raina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

