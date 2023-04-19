Salman Khan's next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Fans of bhaijaan are waiting with bated breath to watch the superstar on the big screen this Eid. Having said that, actor Viveck Vaswani has raised a valid point about super pricey tickets of KKBKKJ at multiplexes with proof. He took to Twitter and mentioned how a single ticket for the film costs Rs 1320, which is Rs 10K for a family of four, including Rs 400 for 'popcorn'. KKBKKJ stars Pooja Hegde as female lead. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song ‘O Balle Balle’: Salman Khan Grooves With Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Others in This Vibrant Punjabi Number (Watch Video).

Viveck Vaswani Slams KKBKKJ Expensive Ticket Rates:

I understand Eid and Insignia and Bhais film and all! I don’t understand 1320/- per seat. With popcorn at 400/- per, it’s going to cost 10k for a family of 4 for this treat! Not counting car parking and other sundries. Trust me, they’ll wait a few days to see on OTT. pic.twitter.com/RsLshVHzV2 — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 18, 2023

