Malaika Arora decided to celebrate Christmas 2021 with family and friends. Last night, the actress had also posted a click on Instagram that sees her posing with fam. However, it was a video on her Instagram stories that grabbed our attention wherein she and her sister Amrita Arora indulge in an arm wrestling challenge, and Malla wins the game. The clip sees Malaika happily enjoying her victory.

Watch Arora Sisters Arm-Wrestling:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)