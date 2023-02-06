Angad Bedi has turned a year older today. On this special occasion, his wifey Neha Dhupia has penned the sweetest note for him. Not just that, she even shared a few pictures of them on Instagram. Neha wrote, “Happy birthday baby !!! Here’s to watching sunsets , lazing under the sun endlessly , driving far and wide for sugar free and gluten free dessert and having 3 am conversations about love , life and work! And yes to our babies who are the luckiest to have you as their horsey papa.” Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia to Share Screen Space for the First Time in Chetan Bhagat’s Comedy Drama.

Neha Dhupia’s Birthday Post For Angad Bedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

