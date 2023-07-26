Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sparked controversy over a scene that shows J Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) saying a line from Bhagavad Gita while having sex with psychologist Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh). Oppenheimer reads out the verse, "Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world." Many politicians and actors criticised the makers for insulting this particular scene. After Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj, author Shobhaa De talks about the sex scene and shared her opinion. She brought her argument to the attention of I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Shobhaa said, "#OppenheimerMovie left me speechless. Brilliant sounds hollow. Oh, about the controversy around the sex scene and the Bhagvad Gita... errrr....so many 5-Star hotels place The Gita and Bible in every room. Next to the bed, where countless couples copulate. Nobody objects @ianuragthakur" Oppenheimer Controversy: Nitish Bharadwaj Defends Cillian Murphy- Florence Pugh’s Sex Scene, Mahabharat Actor Says ‘This Should Be Understood From Scientist’s State of Mind’.

Check Out Shobhaa De's Tweet Here:

