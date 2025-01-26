Urvashi Rautela recently caused concern among her fans when she posted a heartfelt image of her mother, Meera Rautela, in the hospital. The actress, who has been making waves with her recent success, particularly with Daaku Maharaaj grossing Rs 150 crore, shared an emotional moment on Sunday. In the photo, Urvashi can be seen holding her mother closely, who is lying on a hospital bed with tubes attached to her arm. The actress captioned the image with a simple yet poignant request: "Pl pray for my mother." Fans were quick to offer their support. However, the actress didn’t disclose the reason behind her mother’s hospitalisation, leaving fans to speculate and send positive vibes. ‘I Was Completely Clueless’: Urvashi Rautela Explains She Was Unaware of Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress Clarifies Her ‘Diamond Rolex and Mini Watch’ Statement.

Urvashi Rautela's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

