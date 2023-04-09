Whoever said Yellow Eastern Bunnies don't exists, they are totally wrong! Have you checked Priyanka Chopra's Instagram status? Priyanka has shared the perfect picture from her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' Easter celebrations and it's too cute to handle. In the photo, Malti can be seen sitting in a basket with a bouquet of flowers besides her. Sharing the photo, PeeCee wrote, “Happy Easter to all celebrating.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pats Malti Marie As the Mother-Daughter Duo Listen to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ (Watch Video).

Check The Pic Here:

Malti Marie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)