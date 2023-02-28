R Madhavan's latest post on social media is making fans go bonkers. One just can’t stay calm over his cool new look. The charming actor donning a blue t-shirt shared a selfie flaunting his thick moustache, well-trimmed hair and rough beard on Instagram. Madhavan mentioned in his post, “New look for a new project.” Many of them left comments on his post over his new look, including Sharman Joshi. The 3 Idiots co-star reacted to it saying, “Bro looking super”. R Madhavan Talks about How Important Is Auditioning after His 3 Idiots Audition Video Surfaces Online!

R Madhavan New Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Sharman Joshi Reacts

Sharman Joshi On R Madhavan's New Look (Photo Credits: Instagram/@actormaddy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)