Actress Kangana Ranaut, adorned in a vibrant traditional saree from Pankaj S Heritage, enthusiastically participated in the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. In a shared video, Kangana joyfully chants 'Jai Shri Ram,' expressing her excitement for the auspicious occasion. Capturing the essence of the moment, she captions the video with "Ram aa gaye." Through Instagram, she shares more glimpses, honouring the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram with the words, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram." Ram Mandir Consecration: Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar Celebrities Join Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Post

