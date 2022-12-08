Details about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film have been kept hush hush including the title. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and that is the only information known to fans yet. But according to reports, the title of the movie will be revealed in a special announcement video next week, in cinema halls where Cirkus and Avatar 2 will be screened as well. Ranbir Kapoor Caught Serenading Shraddha Kapoor in This Leaked Set Video From Luv Ranjan’s Next.

