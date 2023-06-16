The third single from Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released and one will see Kartik Aaryan showing off his swag and electrifying dance moves. Titled as “Gujju Pataka”, Kartik is seen dancing his heart out as he gears up to groove at his own wedding in reel. The handsome hunk clearly knows how to make a swagger entry! “Gujju Pataka” has been composed and crooned by Meet Bros. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Aaj Ke Baad’: Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani Make a Beautiful Groom and Bride in This Soothing Wedding Track (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Below:

