Shah Rukh Khan and his family, including his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam, arrived in Jamnagar to begin their 2025 New Year celebrations with the Ambani family. Several videos were shared on social media, leading people to believe they were heading to Alibaug for the celebrations. However, it was later revealed that they were going to Jamnagar. The Khan family's arrival has caused quite a buzz, and their visit adds a special touch to the festive season with the Ambanis. Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Minor Head Injury, Actor’s Hoodie Causes Vision Block While Boarding Alibaug to Mumbai Jetty: Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)