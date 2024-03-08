Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala is over; however, it is still making headlines for multiple reasons. According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, who attended the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, did not charge any money to perform. Yes, you read it right! SRK, Salman, and Aamir delivered an energetic and fun-filled performance at the star-studded event. And reportedly, it was all for the love for the Ambani family. Pop Diaries quoted a source saying, 'Bringing the three Khans together was an impromptu decision. None of them charged a single penny for going on stage'. 'Tabiyat Tablatod Che'! Shah Rukh Khan Charms Audience With Gujarati at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Jamnagar (Watch Viral Video).

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan Performed For Free At Anand-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

