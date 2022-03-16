Rishi Kapoor had shot most for Sharmaji Namkeen at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, makers roped in Paresh Rawal and completed rest of the shoot. The late star’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared a special message about his dad’s last film and how the makers managed to complete shooting it. The film’s trailer is all set to be out tomorrow, March 17.

Ranbir Kapoor on Sharmaji Namkeen

