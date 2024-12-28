Salman Khan is back with a bang! The teaser for Sikandar, released on 28 December, is nothing short of a swag-filled spectacle waiting to be unleashed. Salman, in his full charismatic glory, takes centre stage as he delivers intense action sequences with unmatched style. The teaser highlights him battling his foes with power, precision, and, of course, his signature swagger that fans adore. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, blending high-octane stunts with Salman’s undeniable screen presence.‘Sikandar’ Teaser Launch Date and Time: First Glimpse of Salman Khan from AR Murugadoss’ Next to Be Released on Actor’s 59th Birthday (See Poster).

Sikandar Teaser

