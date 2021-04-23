Sushmita Sen has come forward to help a Delhi-based hospital with oxygen cylinders. Yesterday, she had tweeted that she is arranging for the same but is finding it difficult to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai. Later, she again posted that the said hospital has presently been supplied with oxygen cylinders. This gives her time to arrange for the transport of the ones she has arranged. Her efforts have made Twitter users feel deep gratitude towards her. Many are calling her an angel.

Check out Sushmita Sen's tweet here...

👏👏👏👏👏 The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! 🤗🙏 deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted...it suits you!!!😇❤️ https://t.co/sl418pEN4p — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

Now check out the reactions

Need celebrities like u who have so much reach to help out right now!! Thank you u humane soul, even a lil help goes a long way in the harrowed times we are all in — prakriti b chawla (@prakrit12642106) April 23, 2021

A human angel

You are an Angelic example of a person. I respect you so much. I wish more celebrities were this humble. — Yas (@Yastoor4) April 22, 2021

Grand salute

Great Ma'am..for doing work for society.. grand salute you।

— Amit Ranjan (@AmitRan39984706) April 22, 2021

A heartfelt Thank You!

Thank you Maa'm for your kind support during this crisis. — Saket Singh (@saket12091) April 23, 2021

An idol for a reason

You were my idol and you will always be. Im doctor in Delhi and i know the current situation. But you never fail to amaze me with your humble heart. More power to you 💕💕 — Dr Alka (@Alka03031406) April 22, 2021

