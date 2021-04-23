Sushmita Sen has come forward to help a Delhi-based hospital with oxygen cylinders. Yesterday, she had tweeted that she is arranging for the same but is finding it difficult to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai. Later, she again posted that the said hospital has presently been supplied with oxygen cylinders. This gives her time to arrange for the transport of the ones she has arranged. Her efforts have made Twitter users feel deep gratitude towards her. Many are calling her an angel.

Check out Sushmita Sen's tweet here...

Now check out the reactions

A human angel

Grand salute

Great Ma'am..for doing work for society.. grand salute you।

A heartfelt Thank You!

An idol for a reason

