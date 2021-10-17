Ranveer Singh, who marked his television debut with The Big Picture on Colors TV this weekend, is winning everyone's heart with his performance as a host. A new promo from the show, however, shows the actor crying inconsolably after hearing a contestant's story and will definitely break your heart too.

Ranveer welcomed contestant Abhay Singh, who talked about how his father died when he was just seven. The actor tried his best to control his emotions but got emotional eventually.

Take A Look At The Promo Below:

The Big Picture ke manch par Ranveer bhi ho gaye emotional sun kar Abhay ki kahani. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.#TheBigPicture #TaqdeerKiTareekh #RanveerOnColors #TasveerSeTaqdeerTak pic.twitter.com/chvCauEW9E — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)