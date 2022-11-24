The teaser for Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, Ved is now out. But fans noticed many similarities in the video and realised that it looks an awful lot like Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Telugu language film, Majili. Here is what Twitterati had to say about the film.

Irreplaceable

#Ved is Marathi remake of #Majili When I saw The First Posters Of ved...I thought it is a New genre Film But see Its remake of Majili Genelia is a Great actress And I am happy for her comeback But Noone can replace Sam@snehayarra@durgaswathi4@vaina_aa@Nav_ya_ See This pic.twitter.com/mmSvFUeGsA — •𝓜𝔂♡𝓕𝓪𝓿𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓼• (@Warmblush_10) November 24, 2022

Tell Us!

Is this remake of majili ??? Very eager to know... pic.twitter.com/0atC0bRBJ7 — Digital Rashtra (@digirashtra) November 24, 2022

Congratulations

.@Samanthaprabhu2 As #Sravani in Telugu #Majili. A Blockbuster Hit 💥😘@geneliad in Remake #Ved (Marathi)☺️ No doubt it was going to a super hit in Marathi as well before itself we #Samantha fans are conveying our Congratulations 🤗♥️🔥#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Genelia pic.twitter.com/18f5lWI0KX — SamAnu🦋-YashodaBlockbuster🥳♥️ (@samzcraziestfan) November 24, 2022

