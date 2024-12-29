Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently returned from London after celebrating Christmas with Katrina’s family, have now set off for a New Year getaway. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport today (December 29), looking effortlessly stylish in casual outfits. Katrina opted for a no-makeup look, wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants paired with a white t-shirt, letting her hair down and adding a pair of chic sunglasses to complete the look. Vicky looked dapper in a white linen shirt teamed with denim jeans, accessorising with a baseball cap and sunglasses. Christmas 2024: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Share Heartwarming Family Celebration with Santa Claus (View Pics).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Mumbai Airport

