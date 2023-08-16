Welcome 3 which is titled Welcome to the Jungle has been locked in for release on Christmas 2024! The third installment which is being produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, will not see Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor return to play their iconic roles of Majnu and Uday, according to reports. Meanwhile Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are confirmed to star. Welcome 3 Confirmed: Arshad Warsi Reveals He is Part of Film Along With Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Others.

View Welcome 3 Update:

FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024. It may be recalled that the producer had released… pic.twitter.com/oPUJwqT2wH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

