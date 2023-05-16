Vicky Kaushal sings of his love with Sara Ali Khan in the new track "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In the film, this couple's marriage takes a turn for the worse and they look for ways to end their marriage. In this new song, Vicky's Kapil thinks back on his happy memories with Sara's character Soumya. They are shown doing yoga together, decorating their new home among other things during the time they spent when they were in love. Vicky Kaushal Birthday: From Masaan to Govinda Naam Mera; Here Are Some of the Actor’s Best Performances of His Career.

Watch Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song:

