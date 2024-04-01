Streamer and the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan you'll ever know, IShowSpeed recently made headlines for his swanky customised CR7 Lamborghini Huracan purchase. Just a day after that, the popular streamer once again made headlines, but for a rather embarrassing reason this time. A viral video captures a woman approaching a YouTuber for a hug, only to change her mind and walk away without showing interest in his new car. In the video, Speed walks towards his Lamborghini when a woman approaches him and asks for a hug. Speed could be heard saying, "Oh, you want a hug? You want a hug, what's up? you doing? You like the car?" after which the women immediately walked away, saying, "I'm good; it's cool". A confused Speed could be heard asking her, "What do you mean it's cool?" The clip has gone viral on the internet, with users trolling Speed for being unhygienic. The streamer even reacted to it later on his X (previously Twitter). YouTuber IShowSpeed Buys Cristiano Ronaldo Themed Lamborghini Huracan and a Lamborghini Urus (View Photos and Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

This worker was so happy to hug Speed then she noticed Speed was stinky & walked away 😂pic.twitter.com/VgFERLXu70 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) March 31, 2024

Check Out Speed’s X Post Here:

how tf u my updated page shutting on me ong i don’t stink wtf i took a shower last night and put deodorant that morning so stop playing with me — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)