American DJ Diplo has made some shocking revelations on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast. He shared “I’m not not gay” as he addressed about his sexuality. Diplo stated, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowj*b from a guy before. I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact.” Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay, Shares Video on TikTok – WATCH.

Diplo On Dating And Sexuality

Diplo reveals he’s not defining his sexuality: “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact… I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys I could date, life partner-wise.” pic.twitter.com/OKAU2RL0hp — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2023

DJ Diplo On Emily Ratajkowski’s Podcast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CFXKE (@culturefx254)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)