Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati showed growth at the box office on day two of its release. As the Anurag Kashyap directorial minted Rs 1.02 crore on second day at the ticket window, thus, bringing the total of the film to Rs 1.74 crore. Dobaaraa Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's Brilliance and Anurag Kashyap's Intelligent Restructuring Make for An Engaging Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dobaaraa Box Office Collection Update:

#DoBaaraa witnesses growth on Day 2... A major chunk of its biz is coming from premium multiplexes... The 2-day total, however, is on the lower side... Needs to have miraculous growth on Day 3 to cover lost ground... Fri 72 lacs, Sat 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 1.74 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PlbpNTKKnx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

