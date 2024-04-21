Bethenny Frankel’s Mother Dies of Lung Cancer; RHONY Star Shares Throwback Pics in Beloved Memory of Bernadette Birk

Bethenny Frankel, popularly known for her role in The Real Housewives of New York City aka RHONY, took to social media to announce the passing of her mother. The actress and television personality revealed that her mother, Bernadette Birk, succumbed to lung cancer. In a heartfelt tribute, the RHONY star shared, “She was brilliant, funny, cultured and wise — yet suffered a lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction. Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her.” Check out the throwback pictures shared by Bethenny in beloved memory of her mother. OJ Simpson, NFL Star Turned Actor Dies at 76 After Battle With Cancer.

