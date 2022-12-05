A user on Twitter tweeted falsely claiming that Jenna Ortega's favourite character is Captain Marvel and that she has "been obsessed" with her ever since she found out who the character was. Brie Larson quoted the tweet and invited Jenna to come on her YouTube channel and teach her the iconic Wednesday dance, that has blown up since the episode aired. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's Dance Sequence Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Her, Call the Scene Their Favourite of "The Addams Family" Spinoff!

View Tweet Here:

Brie Larson asks Jenna Ortega to come on her YouTube channel after falling for a tweet falsely claiming that she named Captain Marvel as her favorite Marvel character. pic.twitter.com/YNf0wUgheV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2022

