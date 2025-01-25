A video of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson has surfaced online just ahead of Coldplay’s much-anticipated concert in Ahmedabad. The video, shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, captures the couple at the Goa airport, heading towards the D4 gate. As Coldplay prepares for their performances at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, the video has quickly caught the attention of fans, all eager to see the couple before the band’s highly awaited shows. Dakota Johnson in India: Video of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and His Girlfriend Caught in Mumbai’s Infamous Traffic Jam Goes Viral – WATCH.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson at Goa Airport

