Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and his dancing partner Jenna Johnson have claimed the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, emerging victorious in Dancing With The Stars Season 33. The duo's captivating freestyle performance, set to the tune of "Canned Heat," sealed their win. Apart from the winners, Graziadei and Johnson, it was Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten who finished as runners-up on DWTS, followed by Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong in third place, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in fourth and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson in fifth. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33: ‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik Confirms Joining the Popular Dance Reality Show (Watch Video).

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson Win 'DWTS' Season 33

THE WINNERS AND NEW CHAMPIONS OF DANCING WITH THE STARS ARE… JOEY GRAZIADEI AND JENNA JOHNSON#DWTS pic.twitter.com/5lpWL4QKNa — The DWTS Report (@dwtsreport) November 27, 2024

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson's Finale Freestyle Dance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)