Right before her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, Donald Trump decided to attack Rihanna on social media. Saying that "without her 'stylist' she would be NOTHIN," the former President of United States added that Rihanna has no talent. This comes in response to a tweet where it stated how Rihanna spray painted "F*** Donald Trump" on a car before. Rihanna To Announce Dates of Her North American and European Tours After Her Performance at the Super Bowl.

Check Out the Tweet:

Donald Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of the Super Bowl: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” pic.twitter.com/rhhGBDTCJI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2023

