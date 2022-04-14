Ezra Miller reportedly has had the restraining orders put up against them by a Hawaii couple dropped. The reasons for the couple dropping the restraining order against them are still unknown, although many theorise that the matter has been settled out of court. Ezra Miller just this month was arrested for assaulting people in a bar and barging into a couple's room and threatening to kill them. Miller was let go on a bail.

Check Out The Source Below:

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller.



(https://t.co/vL8TkeGfs4) pic.twitter.com/idQH7HZVwE— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 13, 2022

