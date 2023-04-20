After dropping out last minute from the first week of Coachella and not having his set be live-streamed, Frank Ocean has officially dropped out of headlining weekend two of the music festival. Instead, he is set to be replaced by Blink-182 who will be filling in for his headlining spot. Frank Ocean's Performance From Coachella 2023 Will Not Be Live-Streamed, Disappointed Fans Trend Memes and Jokes!

Check Out the News:

Frank Ocean has dropped out of Coachella Weekend 2, Blink-182 will take over his Sunday night headlining slot. pic.twitter.com/RKwAkiU5Bf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 19, 2023

