Taking the center stage during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a message that saw him thank the free world for their support of his country. Saying that there will be no "third world war - it is not a trilogy," he claimed that Ukraine will stop the Russian regime on their land. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Takes a Dig at HFPA in Opening Monologue, Says 'I'm Here Because I'm Black' (Watch Video).

Check Out Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech at the Golden Globes:

Ukraine’s Zelensky, a former actor himself, makes an appearance at the Golden Globes and thanks/appeals to the world and Hollywood for its continued support. pic.twitter.com/mdd7JVg07T — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2023

