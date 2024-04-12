Dua Lipa has finally released the third single, “Illusion”, from her album Radical Optimism. This upbeat track promises to be the perfect summer anthem, sure to get fans grooving. In the vibrant new music video, the singer showcases her stunning looks and captivating dance moves. The backdrop of the video includes high divers, dancers and synchronised swimmers, adding to its energetic atmosphere. Sharing the song on social media, Dua expressed her hope in the caption that fans would enjoy the song and video as much as she and her team did creating it. Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ Album Set To Release on May 3! Check Out the Full Tracklist Here.

Watch The Music Video Of Illusion Song Below:

