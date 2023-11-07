In a recent social media post by Pop Crave on November 7, 2023, Jennifer Lopez's playful response to a fan's flirtatious advances towards Ben Affleck made headlines. Though the exact encounter remains undisclosed, it appears that a fan crossed boundaries and got closer to Ben Affleck, leading Jennifer Lopez to deliver her sassy retort, “Back up, bitch!” Watch the video below! Jennifer Lopez Declares She Would Simply ‘Walk Out’ Instead of Getting Enraged If Ben Affleck Ever Cheated.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez jokingly claps back at fan flirting with Ben Affleck: “Back up, bitch!” https://t.co/yLa9v4EFAy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2023

