Jennifer Lopez's ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now" is coming to Prime Video soon. The album sees Lopez revisiting the themes of love, resilience and self-discovery that resonated with her fans two decades ago. The album delves into Lopez's personal journey, reflecting on her experiences of love, loss and growth. Check out the little glimpse of her melody below. Jennifer Lopez Is Style Goddess in Racy Italian Lingerie Paired With Satin Robe in New HOT Pics on Insta!

"This Is Me…Now" on Prime Video:

#ThisIsMeNow: The Film. Experience it on Prime Video February 16. pic.twitter.com/sldnWCfhf6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 27, 2023

