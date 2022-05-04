Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never shy away from flaunting their affection for one another. The two kissed in front of cameras at Met Gala red carpet. But before they made their way to the event, here’s looking at some of the loved-up pictures of the duo as shared by Kourtney on Instagram. Met Gala 2022: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Arrive in Style to Celebrate Fashion's Biggest Night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)