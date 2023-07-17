Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have seemingly reignited their friendship, according to recent sightings. The two were photographed reuniting for a dinner at Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood. Previously, their close bond was severed due to Woods' involvement in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian. In 2019, Woods confessed to sharing a kiss with Thompson at a party, leading to her exclusion from the Kardashian family's inner circle. However, the recent pictures show the former friends enjoying a night out together, with Woods sporting a radiant smile as they entered the renowned sushi establishment. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Spotted Together for the First Time Amid Rumours of a Secret Romance (View Pics).
Check Out The News Here:
Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunite four years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. pic.twitter.com/iBZIZMJ8ob
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)