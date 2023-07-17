Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have seemingly reignited their friendship, according to recent sightings. The two were photographed reuniting for a dinner at Sushi Park restaurant in West Hollywood. Previously, their close bond was severed due to Woods' involvement in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian. In 2019, Woods confessed to sharing a kiss with Thompson at a party, leading to her exclusion from the Kardashian family's inner circle. However, the recent pictures show the former friends enjoying a night out together, with Woods sporting a radiant smile as they entered the renowned sushi establishment. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Spotted Together for the First Time Amid Rumours of a Secret Romance (View Pics).