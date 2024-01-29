Dakota Johnson took a comedic approach to promoting her upcoming Marvel superhero film Madame Web during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in Season 40. Playfully roasting her own movie, she described it as "like if AI created your boyfriend's favourite movie," injecting humour and self-awareness into the promotional strategy. This unconventional tactic aimed to generate buzz and audience interest by embracing comedy and setting a lighter tone for discussions about the film. Madame Web Trailer: Dakota Johnson Can Predict Future and Is Racing Against Time To Save Her Friends in This Spider-Man Spinoff (Watch Video).

Dakota Johnson On SNL Show:

Dakota Johnson jokes on SNL that Madame Web is "like if AI created your boyfriend's favourite movie" pic.twitter.com/ltevGMNedF — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) January 28, 2024

