A new leaked picture of Mark Ruffalo from the Disney+ series Moon Knight hints his appearance as Hulk, alongside Oscar Isaac. Earlier, it was revealed that Ruffalo might return as Hulk in Phase 4 on She-Hulk. But, now this news arrives as a treat for Ruffalo's fans. A Instagram user shared a picture with Ruffalo, from Budapest. The chances of Hulk appearing in Green Knight surely is an interesting one to think about.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way. https://t.co/yrC7TCD6C1 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 31, 2021

Check Out the Leaked Picture of Mark Ruffalo in Budapest:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dóra Magyari (@dora_magyari)

