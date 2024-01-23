Fasten your seat belts because the nominations for the 2024 Oscars are set to be revealed on the evening of January 23 (IST). Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will be announcing the nominations this year, following the footsteps of Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams from the previous edition. The audience can catch the live stream of the announcement on the official YouTube channel of the Academy, as well as on Oscar.com and Oscars.org. The nominations will be unveiled on January 23 at 8:30 am (ET), with the ceremony starting at 7 pm in India. Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Excitement About Hosting the 96th Academy Awards for Fourth Time (View Post).

How To Watch 96th Academy Awards Nomination Online:

The ballots have been counted. The names are all sealed. Watch the YouTube live stream to see this year’s Oscar nominations revealed at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT. https://t.co/KJfri1gRjY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

