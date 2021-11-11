Ahead of Red Notice release in India on November 12, the makers have dropped a video starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot wherein they answer Q&A by Indian fans, and must say it's a fun watch. From answering their favourite Indian cuisine to even taking a little jibe at each other, the clip is a treat. Not to miss the end when the trio thanks their Indian fans. The film arrives in India on Netflix.

Watch Video:

