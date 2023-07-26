Sandra Bullock, who has turned 59 today, has received the quirkiest birthday wish from Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The two, who shared screen space in The Proposal, had a scene where they were featured naked. The characters accidentally collide each other and are left mortified. Ryan, shared this hilarious scene from the film and mentioned in the caption of his post, “For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” Sandra Bullock Birthday: Five Romantic Movies Of The Actress To Watch And Fall In Love The Old-Fashioned Way.

Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday Post For Sandra Bullock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

