Robert Downey Jr stepped into the limelight at the 2024 SAG Awards, clinching the prestigious title for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his compelling portrayal in Oppenheimer. Triumphing over formidable contenders including Sterling K Brown, Willem Dafoe, Robert De Niro, and Ryan Gosling, Downey, at 58, not only showcased his acting prowess but also injected a dose of humour into the proceedings with a playful remark about his penchant for verbosity. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Downey extended thanks to his director, Christopher Nolan and a myriad of individuals who contributed to his journey, reserving special recognition for his wife, Susan Downey, whose enduring support and understanding in the face of the challenges of being married to an actor were humorously acknowledged. "For 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor," Downey quoted.

