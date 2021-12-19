Spider-Man No Way Home is surely creating a history in the Indian markets. As even after 50% occupancy in Maharashtra, the MCU film has managed to earn a total of Rs 79.14 crore nett in just three days. Well, on its opening day the Spidey movie collected Rs 32.67 crore, on the second day it churned Rs 20.37 crore, and on day three it saw Rs 26.10 crore at the box office. Helmed by Jon Watts, the superhero film stars Tom Holland as the lead star.

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office:

