Paramount Pictures just dropped an exciting trailer of The Lost City and it's super insane! Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe in major roles, the trailer shows us, Sandra, as an author of The Lost City novel wherein Channing plays the handsome cover model of her books. Amidst this, enters Daniel who kidnaps the actress with the aim that she might find a lost treasure. The clip also sees Brad Pitt making a cameo. The film releases on March 25, 2022, in theatres.

Watch The Lost City Trailer:

