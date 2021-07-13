Turning Red teaser trailer is surely going to make you smile! As it tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. Well, if you think that's not possible, you should see this video. Young actress Rosalie Chiang has lent her voice to Mei Lee and the animated film releases on March 11, 2022.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)