As Usher prepares for his Super Bowl halftime show, he recently shared insights into his collaboration with Jungkook. Amidst promoting his latest album, "Coming Home", Usher revealed his motivation for remixing "Standing Next to You." Speaking with iHeartRadio, the 45-year-old singer expressed how the song's dance choreography evoked nostalgia reminiscent of young Michael Jackson. Drawing parallels between his experience on Jungkook's remix and the early days of Michael Jackson, Usher reminisced about his time working with the King of Pop himself. Fans even noticed similarities in dance moves between Usher's collaboration with Jungkook and his past work with Michael Jackson. Usher Drops an Unseen Pic With BTS’ Jungkook After the Thunderous Success of ‘Standing Next To You’ Remix.

Usher's Comments About Jungkook's Song:

"#StandingNextToYou was obviously a smash when #JungKook put it out, and I just wanted to participate in the magic. ... I love this song because it made me feel like early Michael [Jackson]. Something about it made me think about those days, made me think about Rock With You."… pic.twitter.com/H5nhJPXfN8 — JK Radio Updater (@JKRadioUpdater) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)