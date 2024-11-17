Palash Muchhal, a well-known music composer, film director and actor, is gearing up for his next cinematic venture. Among his recent directorial projects are Ardh (2022) and Kaam Chalu Hai (2024). In his upcoming film, Muchhal has confirmed that India’s Got Latent star Bhavya Shah, who is visually impaired, will be featured in the leading role. Shah previously appeared in the ninth episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show. Muchhal confirmed Shah’s casting by resharing a paparazzo’s post on his Insta Story, generating excitement among fans. The film’s shooting is set to begin in December. Smriti Mandhana Completes Five Years of Togetherness with Rumoured Boyfriend Palash Mucchal, Music Composer-Filmmaker Shares Post.

Visually Impaired Bhavya Shah In Palash Muchhal’s Upcoming Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Director Palash Muchhal Confirms On Social Media

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@palash_muchhal)

