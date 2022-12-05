Cha Eun Woo attended the Dior fashion show in Egypt and the singer looked gorgeous in light grey jeans, checkered shirt, with a shiny blue sweater on top and bag to match. He chatted with Naomi Campbell, Robert Pattinson, EXO's Sehun and others and posed for photos with them as well. Lee Hyun Woo To Star Alongside Astro’s Cha Eun Woo in Fantasy K-Drama.

Sehun and Cha Eun Woo

Naomi, Robert, Lewis Stephane and Cha Eun Woo

