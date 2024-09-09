BLACKPINK’s Jennie Teams Up With Columbia Records for Solo Comeback; New Track To Drop in October

Get ready, BLINK, new music is coming! BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for her solo comeback after signing a deal with Columbia Records. On Sunday, Columbia Records shared a social media post announcing that Jennie has joined them as a solo artist. This marks an official collaboration between Jennie's agency, OA (ODDATELIER), and the American record label that comes under Sony Music Entertainment. It was also revealed that Jennie will be making a comeback in October as a solo artist.  Sharing the announcement, Columbia Records wrote, "We are family". Are you excited for Jennie's comeback? ‘Jennie Is Coming’: BLACKPINK Fans Go Wild as K-Pop Singer Drops New Teaser Video on Oddatelier.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie To Make Solo Comeback in October

